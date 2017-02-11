Taiwanese woman suffers burns in HK subway arson

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A Taiwanese woman was among the injured Friday evening after a man set a flammable liquid alight on a packed subway train in Hong Kong. 18 passengers were injured in the blaze and a 60-year-old man has been arrested for arson.

The Hong Kong police said the suspect, who was later found to have a history of mental illness, told rescuers as he was being taken to a hospital that he was the one who set the fire.

The blaze was put out by the subway staff and other passengers with fire extinguishers before the fire department arrived at the scene at Tsim Sha Tsui, one of Hong Kong's busiest stations, during the Friday evening rush hour.

The injured included 7 males and 11 females, with three in a critical condition, five others serious, and 10 stable, police said.

Among the injured, one in a critical condition is confirmed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Saturday as a Taiwanese citizen, surnamed Chang, 38, who has been administered to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after suffering multiple burns to her body and smoke inhalation at the scene. The rest of the injured are locals.

MAC said the Taiwan government’s Hong Kong office has sent officials to provide needed assistance to the woman. Chang's brother and his wife reportedly flew to Hong Kong Saturday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene of a fire inside the subway car and smoke on the platform. The footage is shown as below: