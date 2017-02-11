BC-EU--Poland-Prime Minister, EU

The spokesman for Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she is in stable condition, under good care and "nothing serious happened to her" when her limousine was involved in a car crash.

Rafal Bochenek said Saturday that the 53-year-old Szydlo remained in a government hospital in Warsaw, where she was brought on her own request.

He says she can carry out government duties but will stay in the hospital for a time.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Friday in the southern town of Oswiecim, Szydlo's hometown. She was in a convoy on the town's main road when another car drove into her limousine, causing it to hit a tree.

Two security officers in Szydlo's car, including the driver, were also hospitalized. One was also brought to Warsaw.