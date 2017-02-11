BC-EU--Poland-Prime Minister, EU

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 16:56

The spokesman for Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she is in stable condition, under good care and "nothing serious happened to her" when her limousine was involved in a car crash.

Rafal Bochenek said Saturday that the 53-year-old Szydlo remained in a government hospital in Warsaw, where she was brought on her own request.

He says she can carry out government duties but will stay in the hospital for a time.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Friday in the southern town of Oswiecim, Szydlo's hometown. She was in a convoy on the town's main road when another car drove into her limousine, causing it to hit a tree.

Two security officers in Szydlo's car, including the driver, were also hospitalized. One was also brought to Warsaw.