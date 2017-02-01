Drones can be shot on sight: defense minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When soldiers find a drone has entered restricted airspace near an airport, they can shoot the device on sight without having to ask for permission from their superiors first, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan said Friday.

The retired general’s statement came after Taipei Songshan Airport was closed down for nearly one hour earlier in the week when an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found hovering inside a restricted area used by aircraft landing at the airport.

During a visit to an Air Force unit Friday, Feng said drastic action could be taken when a drone interfered with safety or with national security.

“When a threat is imminent, there is no need to consult your superiors,” the minister reportedly told the troops.

Going back and forth to ask for permission and waiting for orders could result in losing the opportunity to resolve the problem, posing a threat to national security, Feng was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of National Defense added that it was not only drones operated by private citizens which could pose a problem, but also UAVs collecting information for the enemy.

Military personnel could knock out the drones firing air guns used to chase away birds from airports and airline routes, the ministry said. Once the problem solved, they still needed to inform their superiors of the incident.

The incident at Taipei Songshan Airport on February 5 caused a China Airlines flight from Tokyo to be rerouted to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, while other civilian and military flights were also affected.