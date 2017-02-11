Taiwan sees snowfall in mountainous areas

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The strongest cold spell this winter has brought snow in mountainous areas of Taiwan, including the country's highest peak the Jade Mountain, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday.



According to the Bureau, it started raining with sleet in the midnight at Paiyun Lodge, which located 3,402 meters above sea level on the trail to the Main Peak of the Jade Mountain, and by 8 a.m., there was a 1.9-centimeter accumulation on the ground.

The Yushan National Park Administration Office urges visitors to watch out for the slippery mountain roads and dangerous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, mountains over 3,000 meters in central and southern Taiwan will have a chance of getting more snow throughout Saturday, thanks to low temperatures coupled with moisture moving in from the southeast, forecasters said.



To see an accumulation of snow, one must travel to at least the 37 km mark -- at 2,995 meters above sea level -- on Provincial Highway 14A, the main road serving Hehuanshan connecting Dayuling and Wushe, local police said.