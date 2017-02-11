Bangladesh in trouble on day 3 against India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Faced with a mountainous task after India's massive first innings, Bangladesh struggled to 125-4 at lunch on day three of the one-off cricket test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 29, while Mushfiqur Rahim was 6 not out, the visitors having lost three wickets for 84 runs in 29 overs in the morning session.

Bangladesh trailed by 562 runs, after India declared their first innings at 687-6 on day two.

After resuming on 41-1, Bangladesh lost Tamim Iqbal in the third over of the day without adding to his overnight score of 24. Tamim was disastrously run out at the non-striker's end when partner Mominul Haque attempted a suicidal second run, after flicking medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Umesh Yadav behind square leg.

The 50 came up in the 20th over before paceman Yadav (2-32) returned to the attack to trap Mominul lbw for 12.

Mahmudullah (28) then added 45 with Shakib for the fourth wicket, which took Bangladesh past the 100-mark in the 34th over.

Ishant Sharma (1-38) broke this partnership in the 35th over, trapping Mahmudullah lbw. The batsman went for a DRS review but the decision stood in favour of the bowler.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-3) then squandered India's only remaining review in the 40th over, seeking in vain to dismiss Shakib lbw four overs before lunch.