Number of visitors from China to Taiwan fell by 16 % in 2016

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of Chinese visitors to Taiwan declined by 16.2 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year, with the number of tourists falling by 18 percent, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Saturday.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen and her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party government were sworn in last May 20, China has been using tourism as a political tool, lowering the number of its citizens allowed to visit the island.

According to the MOI’s latest data, 3.473 million Chinese citizens entered Taiwan in 2016, or 671,000 people less than in 2015, a drop of 16.2 percent.

The biggest decline came in the tourist category, more than 600,000 less, or 18 percent, the MOI said.

When carved up by aim of their visit, tourists formed the largest group, with 2.736 million, or 78.8 percent of the total. An estimated 256,000 or 7.4 percent entered Taiwan by ship through the outer islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu, the MOI said. The third category, professional exchanges, saw 133,000 Chinese visitors or 3.8 percent enter Taiwan during 2016.

The decline over the year was the most marked for tourists, but the number of professional visitors from China also fell by 41,000 people. However, the number of Chinese citizens transiting through the offshore islands increased by 12,000 or 5 percent, according to the statistics.

The MOI also pointed out that more Chinese women than men visited Taiwan. On the whole, 60.7 percent of Chinese visitors in 2016 were women, 39.3 percent were men. The only group where men outnumbered women was those of professional and business travelers.

While the number of visitors from China has fallen, Taiwan has succeeded in attracting higher numbers of tourists from Southeast Asia and South Korea, while Japanese, Americans and Europeans have also arrived in steady numbers. More than 10 million foreigners visited Taiwan in 2016.