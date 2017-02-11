BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Toronto
|32
|22
|.593
|2½
|New York
|22
|33
|.400
|13
|Philadelphia
|19
|34
|.358
|15
|Brooklyn
|9
|45
|.167
|25½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|Charlotte
|24
|29
|.453
|8
|Miami
|24
|30
|.444
|8½
|Orlando
|20
|35
|.364
|13
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Indiana
|29
|24
|.547
|7½
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|11
|Detroit
|25
|29
|.463
|12
|Milwaukee
|22
|30
|.423
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|Houston
|39
|17
|.696
|3½
|Memphis
|33
|23
|.589
|9½
|Dallas
|21
|32
|.396
|20
|New Orleans
|21
|33
|.389
|20½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Oklahoma City
|31
|23
|.574
|3
|Denver
|24
|29
|.453
|9½
|Portland
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|Minnesota
|20
|34
|.370
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|45
|8
|.849
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|21
|.604
|13
|Sacramento
|22
|32
|.407
|23½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|37
|.339
|27½
|Phoenix
|17
|37
|.315
|28½
|Friday's Games
Denver 131, New York 123
Miami 108, Brooklyn 99
San Antonio 103, Detroit 92
Golden State 122, Memphis 107
L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106
Washington 112, Indiana 107
Phoenix 115, Chicago 97
Sacramento 108, Atlanta 107
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte
Milwaukee at Indiana
Denver at Cleveland
Miami at Philadelphia
Golden State at Oklahoma City
Orlando at Dallas
Phoenix at Houston
Boston at Utah