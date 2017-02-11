  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 14:19
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0269 National Basketball Association

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 19 .642
Toronto 32 22 .593
New York 22 33 .400 13
Philadelphia 19 34 .358 15
Brooklyn 9 45 .167 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 21 .604
Atlanta 31 23 .574
Charlotte 24 29 .453 8
Miami 24 30 .444
Orlando 20 35 .364 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 16 .692
Indiana 29 24 .547
Chicago 26 28 .481 11
Detroit 25 29 .463 12
Milwaukee 22 30 .423 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 41 12 .774
Houston 39 17 .696
Memphis 33 23 .589
Dallas 21 32 .396 20
New Orleans 21 33 .389 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 20 .630
Oklahoma City 31 23 .574 3
Denver 24 29 .453
Portland 23 31 .426 11
Minnesota 20 34 .370 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 45 8 .849
L.A. Clippers 32 21 .604 13
Sacramento 22 32 .407 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½
Phoenix 17 37 .315 28½

___

Friday's Games

Denver 131, New York 123

Miami 108, Brooklyn 99

San Antonio 103, Detroit 92

Golden State 122, Memphis 107

L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106

Washington 112, Indiana 107

Phoenix 115, Chicago 97

Sacramento 108, Atlanta 107

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte

Milwaukee at Indiana

Denver at Cleveland

Miami at Philadelphia

Golden State at Oklahoma City

Orlando at Dallas

Phoenix at Houston

Boston at Utah