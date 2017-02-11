Wi-Fi will be available on HSR trains in June

In an effort to address a major complaint from passengers, Wi-Fi services are expected to be available on all the high speed rail trains in June, Chunghwa Telecom Co. said Friday.

Meanwhile, passengers can now use their own 4G Internet service more smoothly during their journeys, as the local telecom provider has enhanced network stability in the tunnels on the northern section of the line.

The unstable Internet connection has been a major complaint among passengers on high speed rail trains during ten years of operation.

The Wi-Fi service availability is going to be more than one year ahead of a previous schedule, as the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) had previously planned to offer Wi-Fi services on two of its trains by the end of 2017 and had aimed to make the service available on all of its 34 trains by the end of next year.

