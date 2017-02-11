BC-GLF--Champions Tour Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 11:09
BOCA RATON, Florida (AP) — Scores Friday at the Allianz Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event at the 6,807-yard, par 72 Old Course at Broken Sound.
First Round
Olin Browne 30-33—63
Kenny Perry 31-34—65
Tom Byrum 35-31—66
Marco Dawson 32-34—66
Scott McCarron 34-32—66
David Toms 34-33—67
Jay Don Blake 33-34—67
Joe Durant 35-32—67
Colin Montgomerie 36-32—68
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-34—68
Fred Couples 34-34—68
Hale Irwin 33-35—68
Doug Garwood 35-33—68
Carlos Franco 35-33—68
Jerry Smith 30-38—68
Scott Dunlap 37-31—68
Fred Funk 33-35—68
Bob Tway 35-34—69
Paul McGinley 34-35—69
Kevin Sutherland 34-35—69
Larry Mize 35-34—69
Woody Austin 33-36—69
Esteban Toledo 36-33—69
Jay Haas 34-35—69
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-34—69
Paul Broadhurst 33-36—69
Willie Wood 34-35—69
Kirk Triplett 34-35—69
Mike Goodes 34-36—70
Mark Brooks 34-36—70
Gene Sauers 35-35—70
Paul Goydos 35-35—70
Tom Kite 34-36—70
Lee Janzen 34-36—70
Bobby Gage 35-35—70
Fran Quinn 35-35—70
Loren Roberts 37-34—71
John Daly 36-35—71
Brandt Jobe 37-34—71
Guy Boros 36-35—71
Michael Bradley 36-35—71
Jose Maria Olazabal 34-37—71
Bernhard Langer 35-36—71
Billy Andrade 38-33—71
Wes Short, Jr. 38-33—71
Rocco Mediate 34-37—71
Mark Calcavecchia 36-35—71
Ian Woosnam 36-35—71
Scott Parel 34-37—71
Phillip Price 37-34—71
Bart Bryant 36-36—72
Gary Koch 38-34—72
Stephen Ames 34-38—72
David Frost 35-37—72
John Cook 38-34—72
Jeff Sluman 37-35—72
Sandy Lyle 36-36—72
Mark O'Meara 35-37—72
Skip Kendall 36-36—72
Joey Sindelar 36-37—73
Billy Mayfair 36-37—73
Brad Faxon 35-38—73
Kirk Hanefeld 37-36—73
Russ Cochran 37-37—74
Tim Petrovic 35-39—74
Steve Lowery 37-37—74
Michael Allen 38-36—74
Duffy Waldorf 35-39—74
Tommy Armour III 37-38—75
Bob Gilder 36-39—75
Jeff Maggert 36-39—75
Todd Hamilton 39-37—76
Glen Day 38-38—76
Scott Hoch 38-38—76
Gary Hallberg 40-37—77
Jim Thorpe 39-38—77
Jean-Francois Remesy 36-41—77
Jesper Parnevik 38-40—78
Jim Rutledge 40-40—80
Jim Carter 37-44—81