Activision Blizzard and Sears surge while Yelp skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Activision Blizzard Inc., up $7.50 to $47.23
The video game publisher had a strong quarter thanks to its game "Overwatch," which debuted this year.
Sears Holdings Corp., up $1.42 to $6.96
The retailer said it plans to cut $1 billion in costs and could sell more brands and more locations.
Skechers USA Inc., up $4.50 to $27.78
The shoe retailer announced strong sales, particularly in China.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., up $4.67 to $87.72
The Enfamil maker agreed to be bought by Reckitt Benckiser of Britain for $90 a share, or $16.6 billion.
CBRE Group Inc., up $2.43 to $34
The real estate investment management services company posted a bigger-than-expected profit and gave a strong outlook for 2017.
Yelp Inc., down $5.66 to $35.83
The online business reviews company's revenue projections disappointed analysts.
Cerner Corp., down $2.38 to $51.50
The health care information technology company cut its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
Western Union Co., down 64 cents to $19.74
The money transfer company gave a weaker-than-expected profit forecast for the year.