Fed board member Tarullo announces resignation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo has announced his resignation. He is a key official guiding the Fed's bank regulation efforts. Tarullo's decision will clear the way for President Donald Trump to select a candidate for the bank supervision position.

US stock indexes extend climb into record heights

Wall Street capped a week of milestones Friday with a rally that pushed the major stock indexes to all-time highs for the second day in a row. Strong company earnings and investor optimism over the Trump administration's promises of tax cuts, less government regulation and other policies helped fuel the market's gains much of the week. News that OPEC is largely adhering to a recent pact to cut crude oil production has also helped lift markets.

Ford invests $1B in robotics startup in driverless car quest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ford Motor will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021. The big bet comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University's robotics program. The $1 billion investment will be spread over a five-year period.

Amid global uncertainty, Greek worries stalk markets — again

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Europeans face key elections, Greece is rattled by uncertainty once again. There are doubts over the International Monetary Fund's commitment to the country's latest bailout program. That is holding up payment of more loans, which Greece needs by the summer to avoid default.

Reckitt Benckiser to acquire Mead Johnson for $16.6 billion

LONDON (AP) — British household products giant Reckitt Benckiser is acquiring U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $16.6 billion in a move that will help the company grow in China.

Goodyear to pay $1.75M after 4 deaths at Virginia factory

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Goodyear will pay $1.75 million to settle workplace health and safety violations at its Danville, Virginia, tire plant where four workers died on the job over the course of a year, officials announced Friday. Goodyear, the United Steelworkers and the state Department of Labor and Industry reached a settlement agreement calling for the penalty and laying out a process to fix workplace hazards, the department said in a statement.

US government records $51.3 billion surplus in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government ran a budget surplus in January that was smaller than last year's surplus. The Treasury Department says the surplus this year was $51.3 billion, down 7.1 percent from the January surplus a year ago of $55.2 billion.

Doll based on transgender teen to debut at New York Toy Fair

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York doll maker says it will be selling what it believes is the first transgender doll on the market. The doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender subject of the TLC documentary series "I am Jazz."

Fishermen in legal limbo fill US plates for $1 an hour pay

HONOLULU (AP) — Foreign fishermen catch tuna and swordfish for upscale American plates, some receiving less than $1 an hour for their efforts while confined to vessels in Hawaii without visas. Hawaii officials point to a single federal immigration permit as evidence they can allow some 700 foreign fishermen to catch and sell seafood in the state. But they fail to mention that those papers are void, stamped by U.S. Customs with the word: "Refused."

Complaint: Hilton paid woman less than her son for same work

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Hilton hotel paid a female housekeeper less than her male counterparts — including her own son — for the same work, state anti-discrimination officials alleged in a civil rights complaint Friday. The Homewood Suites in Edgewater paid Rosa Lopez $8 per hour while it paid six male employees hired after her $9 to $10 per hour, according to the complaint filed by the Division on Civil Rights.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,269.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 8.23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,316.10. The Nasdaq composite index added 18.95 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,734.13.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 86 cents, or 1.6 percent, to close at $53.86 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, gained $1.07, or 1.9 percent, to close at $56.70 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon, while heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.67 a gallon. Natural gas futures declined 11 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.