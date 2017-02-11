Olin Browne shoots 63 to take PGA Champions Tour lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Olin Browne had eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.

Browne birdied Nos. 17-2 and 4-7 on The Old Course at Broken Sound Club in the round that began on No. 10. He birdied all four par-5 holes in the bogey-free round.

Kenny Perry was two strokes back. He eagled the par-5 first.

Fred Couples eagled the par-5 11th in a 68. He's playing in Florida for the first time since the 2006 Honda Classic. At age 71, Hale Irwin shot a 68 to better his age for the 19th time on the tour.

Bernhard Langer opened with a 71, making a double bogey on the par-4 ninth. The 59-year-old German star is coming off a victory in the season-opener in Hawaii, his 30th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions.