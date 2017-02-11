UN chief: Tanzanian to lead Hammarskjold air crash review

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Tanzania's former chief justice to review potential new information, including from South Africa, on the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday Mohamed Chande Othman, who recently retired, would lead the review which former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon called for last August and the General Assembly requested in a resolution adopted on Dec. 23.

The resolution said the "eminent person" selected should assess the value of any potential new information "to determine the scope that any further inquiry or investigation should take and, if possible, to draw conclusions from the investigations already conducted."

Hammarskjold was on a peace mission to newly independent Congo when his plane crashed in what is now Zambia.