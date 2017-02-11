  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 06:30
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Tuesday's Match

Norwich 2, Wigan 2

Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa

Bristol City vs. Derby

Blackburn vs. Rotherham

Brentford vs. Preston

Burton Albion vs. Brighton

Cardiff vs. Leeds

Wigan vs. Fulham

Huddersfield vs. Queens Park Rangers

Barnsley vs. Reading

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oldham 0

Saturday's Matches

Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers

Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon

Swindon vs. Bury

Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe

Chesterfield vs. Northampton

Coventry vs. Oldham

Walsall vs. Bolton

Southend vs. Millwall

Port Vale vs. Gillingham

Sheffield United vs. Peterborough

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0

Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0

Friday's Match

Doncaster 0, Newport County 0

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe

Cheltenham vs. Notts County

Exeter vs. Plymouth

Wycombe vs. Stevenage

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe

Blackpool vs. Carlisle

Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town

Leyton Orient vs. Yeovil

Crawley Town vs. Luton Town

Barnet vs. Colchester

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth

England FA Cup
Wednesday's Match

Leicester 3, Derby 1

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Hull vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Sunderland

Everton vs. Middlesbrough

Watford vs. Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Leicester vs. Swansea

Monday's Match

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth