BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/11 06:30
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 50
Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49
Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47
Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46
Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 45
Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40
West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36
West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 31
Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30
Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 29
Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29
Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21
Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 21
Hull 24 5 5 14 22 47 20
Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19
Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19
Saturday, February 11

Hull vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Southampton vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Manchester United 1500 GMT

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Liverpool 1730 GMT

Sunday, February 12

Chelsea vs. Burnley 1330 GMT

Leicester vs. Swansea 1600 GMT

Monday, February 13

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 30 18 6 6 57 34 60
Scunthorpe 29 17 7 5 57 31 58
Bolton 28 15 6 7 37 22 51
Fleetwood Town 30 14 9 7 44 31 51
Bradford 30 12 14 4 38 26 50
Southend 29 12 10 7 43 36 46
Rochdale 28 14 4 10 41 36 46
Peterborough 29 12 8 9 43 37 44
Millwall 29 12 8 9 44 40 44
Bristol Rovers 30 12 7 11 48 50 43
Walsall 30 10 12 8 38 39 42
Charlton 28 9 13 6 36 28 40
Oxford United 28 11 7 10 36 31 40
Milton Keynes Dons 29 10 8 11 40 38 38
AFC Wimbledon 28 9 10 9 38 37 37
Northampton 30 9 6 15 43 50 33
Gillingham 29 8 9 12 37 46 33
Shrewsbury 30 8 8 14 30 42 32
Port Vale 28 8 8 12 31 45 32
Swindon 30 7 8 15 28 44 29
Oldham 30 6 10 14 17 31 28
Bury 30 7 6 17 47 60 27
Chesterfield 29 7 5 17 28 46 26
Coventry 29 4 9 16 23 44 21
Tuesday, February 7

Oldham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday, February 11

Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, February 14

Chesterfield vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Bristol Rovers 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Millwall 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Swindon vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Bolton 2000 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 30 19 6 5 59 35 63
Plymouth 28 18 3 7 45 30 57
Carlisle 29 13 13 3 51 39 52
Exeter 29 15 3 11 48 29 48
Luton Town 29 12 10 7 42 28 46
Wycombe 28 13 7 8 37 32 46
Portsmouth 28 13 6 9 40 28 45
Mansfield Town 29 11 10 8 33 30 43
Colchester 28 11 8 9 42 35 41
Barnet 29 10 11 8 38 40 41
Grimsby Town 29 11 7 11 36 34 40
Cambridge United 28 11 6 11 36 32 39
Stevenage 29 12 3 14 44 47 39
Blackpool 28 9 11 8 39 28 38
Yeovil 29 9 9 11 31 36 36
Crawley Town 28 10 6 12 33 42 36
Morecambe 27 10 5 12 34 44 35
Hartlepool 29 7 10 12 37 48 31
Accrington Stanley 27 7 8 12 26 35 29
Cheltenham 29 6 11 12 32 42 29
Crewe 29 6 11 12 26 43 29
Notts County 29 7 5 17 30 53 26
Leyton Orient 29 7 4 18 29 44 25
Newport County 29 5 9 15 33 47 24
Tuesday, February 7

Crawley Town 0, Blackpool 0

Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0

Friday, February 10

Doncaster 0, Newport County 0

Saturday, February 11

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Tuesday, February 14

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Plymouth 1945 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Luton Town 1945 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Crewe 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1945 GMT

Barnet vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 29 20 2 7 57 23 62
Brighton 29 18 7 4 47 24 61
Reading 30 17 5 8 44 39 56
Huddersfield 29 17 4 8 37 32 55
Leeds 30 17 3 10 42 30 54
Sheffield Wednesday 30 15 7 8 37 28 52
Norwich 30 14 5 11 50 42 47
Derby 29 13 7 9 30 22 46
Barnsley 30 13 6 11 48 44 45
Fulham 29 11 10 8 46 33 43
Preston 30 11 9 10 38 37 42
Birmingham 31 10 10 11 32 42 40
Brentford 29 10 7 12 40 38 37
Aston Villa 29 8 12 9 29 32 36
Nottingham Forest 30 10 6 14 42 48 36
Ipswich 30 9 9 12 31 39 36
Cardiff 30 10 6 14 34 44 36
Wolverhampton 29 9 8 12 38 40 35
Queens Park Rangers 30 9 7 14 29 42 34
Bristol City 29 9 4 16 38 41 31
Burton Albion 30 8 7 15 30 41 31
Blackburn 29 7 7 15 34 46 28
Wigan 29 6 8 15 26 35 26
Rotherham 30 4 4 22 27 64 16
Tuesday, February 7

Norwich 2, Wigan 2

Friday, February 10

Birmingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Saturday, February 11

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT

Tuesday, February 14

Newcastle vs. Norwich 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Barnsley vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Birmingham vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Bristol City vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading 2000 GMT