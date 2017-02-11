Colleagues say judge in Dakota pipeline case is even-handed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The federal judge who will decide whether oil flows through the disputed Dakota Access pipeline has shown sympathy for the historical plight of American Indians. Former colleagues say that won't affect his decision in a lawsuit opposing the project.

U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg is overseeing the suit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux that could be their last hope of stopping the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. The tribes argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. A hearing is scheduled Monday.

Virginia attorney Tim Heaphy worked with Boasberg when they were federal prosecutors. He says the judge "is not motivated by ideology or politics."