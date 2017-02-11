South Africa vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI Scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Friday for the fifth one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109

Hashim Amla c Mendis b Madushanka 154

Faf du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41

AB de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14

JP Duminy c Dickwella b Lakmal 10

Farhaan Behardien c Gunaratne b Lakmal 32

Chris Morris not out 3

Wayne Parnell not out 1

Extras (4b, 5lb, 10w, 1nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 384

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-187, 2-250, 3-271, 4-309, 5-371, 6-379.

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 10-0-71-3, Lahiru Kumara 7-0-60-0, Lahiru Madushanka 8-0-70-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 4-0-24-0, Sachith Pathirana 6-1-43-0, Jeffrey Vandersay 10-0-61-1, Asela Gunaratne 5-0-46-0.

Sri Lanka

Niroshan Dickwella c de Villiers b Parnell 39

Upul Tharanga c Rabada b Morris 7

Kusal Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 1

Sandun Weerakkody c c Rabada b Parnell 10

Dhananjaya de Silva b Imran Tahir 11

Asela Gunaratne not out 114

Sachith Pathirana c de Villiers b Morris 56

Lahiru Madushanka run out 7

Jeffrey Vandersay b Morris 7

Suranga Lakmal not out 20

Extras: (4b, 9lb, 11w) 24

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 296

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-43, 3-55, 4-70, 5-82, 6-175, 7-183, 8-199.

Did not bat: Lahiru Kumara.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-55-0, Chris Morris 10-1-31-4, Wayne Parnell 7-0-51-2, Imran Tahir 10-0-57-1, JP Duminy 5-0-28-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-44-0, Farhaan Behardien 1-0-17-0.

Result: South Africa won by 88 runs.

Series: South Africa won five-match series 5-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Shaun George, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.