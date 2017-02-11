GOP, allies launch defense of Puzder, Trump's Labor pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump's pick for labor secretary are launching a campaign to defend him after months of criticism from Democrats and unions.

Andrew Puzder's backers are using social media and the hashtag "confirmpuzder" to hit back against opponents who argue that his background as a fast-food executive puts him in the position as favoring business over workers.

His allies also are writing to senators rattled by the marathon Senate debates and the contentious confirmation hearings for some of Trump's other Cabinet picks. Puzder's confirmation hearing is now set for Feb. 16 after several postponements.

Some Republicans say they are concerned that Puzder at one time employed a housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S. There's no indication any Republicans would vote against him.