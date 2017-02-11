BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1971
|1979
|1928
|1939
|Down
|35
|May
|1995
|1998
|1951
|1962
|Down
|34
|Jul
|2010
|2010
|1962
|1974
|Down
|34
|Sep
|2028
|2028
|1983
|1994
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2053
|2055
|2009
|2020
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2066
|2076
|2031
|2042
|Down
|32
|May
|2090
|2092
|2050
|2061
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2101
|2102
|2067
|2076
|Down
|31
|Sep
|2121
|2122
|2086
|2094
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2149
|2149
|2121
|2121
|Down
|31