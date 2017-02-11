Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked by doctors

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has been in a collision involving more than one car and has suffered bruises.

Radio TOK FM said the accident occurred Friday in the southern town of Oswiecim, which is Szydlo's hometown. The report said Szydlo was traveling in a convoy of several cars on the town's main road when another car coming from a side street drove into the convoy.

The government spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, told the news agency PAP that Szydlo was being checked out in a hospital but she did not appear to be badly hurt.

Polish media reported that others involved in the accident had suffered minor injuries.