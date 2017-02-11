Lebanon to sue suspect in Istanbul deadly New Year's attack

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's state news agency says Beirut will file a lawsuit against the suspect behind the New Year's terror attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese citizens.

The agency says a Justice Ministry official has been appointed to defend the rights of the Lebanese victims and sue the suspect, who was recently detained, before Turkish courts. The official was not named.

The Dec. 31 attack, which also wounded six Lebanese nationals, was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The National News Agency said on Friday that if needed, the ministry will finance and send one or more lawyers for the case in Turkey.

The accused perpetrator of the nightclub attack, an Uzbek national who reportedly trained in Afghanistan, was detained in Istanbul two weeks after the assault.