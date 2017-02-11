BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Feb. 11

THE WEEK AHEAD

Express Scripts reports earnings on Tuesday and Cisco Systems reports results on Wednesday. The Commerce Department releases figures Thursday on the number of homes and apartments that builders broke ground on in January.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will pay $90 a share, or $16.6 billion, for Illinois-based baby formula maker Mead Johnson, in a move Reckitt said would help boost its position in China.

CENTERPIECE

Trump vs Nordstrom

President Donald Trump's public scolding of companies that cross him backfired this week, when upscale department store Nordstrom saw its stock jump following a fracas with the U.S. leader.

STORY STOCKS

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Sears (SHLD)

Skechers (SKX)

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN)

CBRE (CBG)

Yelp (YELP)

Cerner (CERN)

Western Union (WU)

FUND FOCUS

MFS Utilities (MMUFX)

Despite a rough ride in recent years, Morningstar says there is "no reason to hit the panic button" on this "Silver"-rated fund, citing strong long-term results and low expenses.

