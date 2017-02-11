Brazilian state indicts police officers for refusing to work

SAO PAULO (AP) — The government of Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo has indicted more than 700 military police officers for allegedly refusing to work as part of a pay raise movement that has led to a wave of violence and more than 100 deaths.

Public Safety Director Andre Garcia said Friday that 703 officers have been charged with committing the "crime of revolt."

Brazil's military police force patrols the nation's cities and its members are barred by law from going on strike.

The killings in the state capital of Vitoria and other cities erupted one week ago as friends and family of the officers blocked their barracks to demand higher pay for the officers.

The union representing civil police officers said 121 people have been killed since police stopped patrolling the streets.