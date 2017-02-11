Hungary's Orban repeats attack on influence of George Soros

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's prime minister says groups backed by financier George Soros and his cross-border empire want to secretly influence the country's politics.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday during a speech on the state of the nation that the Hungarian-born billionaire's organizations are still working on bringing hundreds of thousands of migrants into Europe contrary to the wishes of Hungarians and their government.

Orban says the groups partly funded by Soros need to be transparent and recognizable. Orban did not name them, but government officials earlier took aim at corruption watchdog Transparency International and rights groups like the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union.

Soros' representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.