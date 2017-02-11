Court OKs conviction of high-ranking cop in favoritism case

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — New York's highest court has upheld the conviction of the former deputy commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department.

William Flanagan was convicted in 2013 on official misconduct and conspiracy charges following a scandal linked to a high school burglary. Prosecutors said Flanagan pulled strings to help the son of a wealthy department benefactor accused of stealing $11,000 worth of equipment from his high school.

Despite video evidence, an eyewitness and the principal's urging that he be arrested, police never charged the student. Prosecutors argued his father was as a longtime benefactor of the police department.

Flanagan was sentenced to 60 days in jail. His attorney tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2kQhkaL ) she will seek to re-argue the appeal. The court ruled Thursday.

Two other police officials also were convicted in the case.

