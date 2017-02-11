Nigerian agency seizes $10 million from ex-state oil manager

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's anti-corruption agency says agents seized nearly $10 million from a safe in a slum building belonging to a former manager of the state oil company.

Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says intelligence led to a raid last week on the building in northern Kaduna city, where agents uncovered "a staggering sum of 9,772,800 U.S. dollars and another sum of 74,000 pounds sterling cash."

He says the loot was hidden in a fire-proof safe and has been claimed by building owner Andrew Yakubu, who was managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. from 2012 to 2014.

Yakubu says the money was gifts from unidentified people, according to Friday's statement from Uwujaren.

Yakubu already is awaiting trial on charges of money laundering laid last year.