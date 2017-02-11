2 Pakistan players suspended from T20 league

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan cricket internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended from the Pakistan Super League under anti-corruption rules.

They play for defending champion Islamabad United in the PSL, which started in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

United won its opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in which Latif didn't play and Sharjeel was out for 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in suspending the pair, said in a statement on Friday it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL."

PSL chairman Najam Sethi declined to give details.

"This investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport," Sethi said in a statement.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said players should, "as a matter of urgency," say if they received a suspicious approach.

Sharjeel made his test debut against Australia at Sydney last month and has played 25 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20s.

Latif has represented Pakistan in 5 ODIs and 13 T20s.