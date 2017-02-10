Koukalova wins women's sprint for 1st Czech biathlon gold

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — Gabriela Koukalova won the women's sprint Friday, earning the first gold medal for a Czech biathlete in an individual race at the world championships.

Koukalova hit all 10 targets and finished in 19 minutes, 12.6 seconds to beat Laura Dahlmeier of Germany by four seconds. Anais Chevalier of France finished 25.1 behind to take bronze.

Koukalova, the defending overall World Cup champion who previously competed under her maiden name Soukalova, won her sixth medal at major championships, including two silvers at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Hours before the race, the International Biathlon Union provisionally suspended Ekaterina Glazyrina of Russia on suspicion of doping.