Bjorn Kircheisen wins Nordic Combined event in Japan

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Bjorn Kircheisen of Germany edged local favorite Akito Watabe to win a Nordic combined World Cup event on Friday.

Kircheisen had jumps of 132.5 meters for 125.3 points to finish fourth in the jumping portion and started the 10-kilometer race with a 42-second deficit.

The German got the favorable position on the inside of the curve on the final stretch and beat Watabe by 0.7 seconds to claim the 17th title of his career.

Kircheisen moved into fifth place in the overall standings with 640 points. Overall leader Rydzek Johannes of Germany did not take part in Friday's competition.

Mikko Kokslien of Norway placed third, finishing 32.1 seconds behind the winner. Jakob Lange of Germany was a career-best fourth while Tim Hug of Switzerland was fifth.