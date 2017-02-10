Philadelphia police implements new tattoo policy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department will implement a new policy on tattoos in the wake of a controversy.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2lr5bw7 ) the new body art rule prohibits officers from having tattoos that may be "offensive, extremist, indecent, racist or sexist while on duty." The new rule also bans extreme body art like tongue splitting and head, face and neck tattoos.

Changes to the rule came after an officer was photographed in September with tattoos that some said resembled Nazi symbols. The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to the measure, officers who already have questionable tattoos will have to cover them. Police risk being referred to the Tattoo/Body Art Review Board if they refuse to comply.

The rule will take effect March 1.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com