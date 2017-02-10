BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-US — President Donald Trump reaffirms Washington's long-standing "one China" policy in a call with Beijing's leader, a move that could ease anger in China over his earlier suggestions that he might use Taiwan as leverage in negotiations over trade, security and other sensitive issues. More than two months after deviating from decades of American diplomacy regarding Taiwan by accepting a phone call from the self-governing island's president, Trump appeared to be trying to reassure Beijing he would not seek to upend relations between the world's two largest economies. By Nomaan Merchant and Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With CHINA-US-TIMELINE.

CHINA-US-UNSAFE ENCOUNTER — A Chinese early warning aircraft and a U.S. Navy patrol plane had an "unsafe" encounter over the South China Sea this week, the U.S. Pacific Command says, in the first such incident known to have taken place under President Donald Trump's administration. By Gillian Wong. SENT: 450 words.

EXPLOITED IN PARADISE — Hawaii authorities may have been violating their own state laws for years by issuing commercial fishing licenses to thousands of foreign workers who were refused entry into the country, The Associated Press has found. About 700 of these men are currently confined to vessels in Honolulu without visas, some making less than $1 an hour. Under state law, these workers — who make up most of the crew in a fleet catching $110 million worth of seafood annually — may not be allowed to fish at all. By Margie Mason and Martha Mendoza. SENT: 1,850 words, photos. An abridged version has also moved.

TRUMP-JAPAN — President Donald Trump's meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is expected to propose more Japanese investment in the U.S., has wasted no time in trying to win Trump's trust. He was the only world leader to meet the Republican before inauguration, and will be the second to do so since the new president took office. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-GOLF DIPLOMACY — If they stick to schedule, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will spend more time on the fairways than at the White House. After facing off on some divisive issues in Washington on Friday, they jet to Florida, where they will turn to something they have in common on Saturday: a love of golf. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 660 words, photos.

US-JAPAN-SUBMARINE COLLISION — Families and friends of nine people killed when a U.S. Navy submarine accidentally rammed into a Japanese fishing ship off Hawaii 16 years ago remember their loved ones at a ceremony. Those killed were on board the Ehime Maru, a training vessel for fisheries students from Ehime, Japan. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 240 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BALI LANDSLIDE — Twelve people including young children are killed in landslides on the tourist island of Bali that wipe out several homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says. SENT: 180 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-WHALE STRANDING — It was the sound of soft sighs and cries in the half-light that first struck Cheree Morrison, and then as the dawn broke she began to see the extent of the carnage — more than 400 whales had swum aground along a remote New Zealand beach. By Nick Perry. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean prosecutors file a suit to try to force aides of impeached President Park Geun-hye to stop blocking searches of the presidential compound. Prosecutors tried last week to enter the Blue House with a court-issued search warrant to check for material connected with a corruption scandal involving Park and a confidante. SENT: 280 words, photos.

INDIA-ELECTION FEATURES — At 1.3 billion people, India is the world's largest and arguably the most chaotic democracy. Elections are a complicated logistical exercise that blends colorful pageantry with more serious political issues. Five key states are currently in the middle of elections to choose local legislatures. By Ashok Sharma. SENT: 740 words, photos.

INDIA-ELEPHANT ESCAPE-PHOTO GALLERY — Wildlife activists say human encroachment in the forests of northeast India have forced elephants out of their natural habitats, triggering conflicts with locals. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CHINA-VATICAN — The head of the Catholic church in Hong Kong expresses optimism that the Vatican and Beijing can overcome the controversial issue of bishop appointments lying at the core of a decades-long dispute. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 440 words, photos.

THAILAND-SOUTHERN VIOLENCE — Police in Thailand say a local politician in the country's deep south has been fatally shot by a group of heavily armed men clad in black. SENT: 190 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — World stock markets extend gains following U.S. President Donald Trump's promise that he would soon cut taxes for businesses. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 510 words, photos.

HONG KONG-FADING IVORY TRADE — Wong Lai-ngan hunches over a battered workbench, his electric rotary tool whining as he carves two phoenixes facing each other into a smooth white tusk. Decades ago, Wong's canvas would have been elephant ivory. But since a 1990 ban on international trading, Hong Kong's dwindling tribe of ivory carvers has switched to tusks of extinct woolly mammoths. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CHINA-STOCK MARKET FUGITIVES — China plans to have citizens abroad who are accused of financial market misconduct "captured and returned," the country's stock regulator says. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words.

CHINA-TRADE — China's exports surged in January, rebounding from the previous month's contraction, and imports also rose in a positive sign for the world's second-largest economy. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-CHINA — Three out of 40 infrastructure projects that the Philippines has proposed for Chinese financing are expected to break ground this year, and there will be more investments following a recent improvement in the two countries' ties, China's ambassador says. SENT: 260 words.

JAPAN-TAKATA — Takata Corp., the Japanese manufacturer at the center of massive air bag recalls, reports that fines in the U.S. will push it into the red for the fiscal year through March. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 390 words.

