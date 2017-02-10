Smeekens, Kodaira win 500-meter speedskating titles

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Jan Smeekens of the Netherlands won the 500-meter title at the world single distance speedskating championships on the 2018 Olympic track on Friday.

Smeekens clocked a time of 34.58 seconds to finish 0.08 seconds ahead of Nico Ihle of Germany. Ruslan Murashov of Russia was third in 34.76.

Nao Kodaira of Japan took the women's 500 title in 37.13, 0.35 seconds ahead of Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea. Yu Jing of China was third in 37.57.

Canada won the men's team pursuit in 3:41.68, 3.11 seconds ahead of South Korea. The Netherlands won the women's team pursuit in 2:55.85, 0.64 seconds ahead of Japan. South Korea was third in 3:02.95.