Local leader shot dead in Thailand's troubled south

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Police in Thailand say a local politician in the country's deep south has been fatally shot by a group of heavily armed men clad in black.

Police Capt. Theera Iedchata said Sama-ae Doloh, a sub-district chief in Pattani province, was driving his pickup truck to work on Friday when at least three men in another truck blocked an intersection and opened fire.

Pattani is one of three southern provinces where Muslim separatists have been fighting a long-running insurgency against the Buddhist-dominated government. About 7,000 people have been killed since it escalated dramatically in 2004.

Two people were fatally shot in a separate incident Friday when five masked men attacked a rubber trading store in Narathiwat province, which neighbors Pattani.