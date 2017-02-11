Former Taiwan representative to U.S. remarries at age 84

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - At the late age of 84, Stephen Chen (陳錫蕃), Taiwan's former top representative to the U.S., is preparing for a second wedding, reported Now News.

Chen plans to remarry a 50-year old bank manager based in the United States and surnamed Huang this summer in Taipei.

Rumors in political and academic circles last month claim an ongoing rift in Chen’s family, due to strong opposition from his children. "I have heard about these rumors too," said Chen. "It is a fact that I’m looking into remarriage, but my children are not against it.”

This will also be Huang’s second marriage. She divorced her previous husband, who allegedly cheated on her and took half of her savings in the aftermath.

Huang has been working in U.S. since graduating from Feng Chia University in Taichung, and currently works for a bank in Los Angeles. She has a grown-up daughter and son. Her charisma and kindness was what attracted Chen the most, he said.

"One freezing winter, she gave her coat to a poor person who had nothing to wear and was shivering on the street," said Chen. "I asked her what will you do without your coat? She interestingly replied I'll just run home and put on more clothes.”

“She will cook and distribute food to the poor during holiday seasons, such as on Thanksgivings and Christmas,” he added. "I find this to be a very unique quality.”

Chen served as Taiwan’s top diplomat to Washington from 1997 before retiring in 2000. He moved into the academic world and now serves as a visiting professor at the University of Maryland.