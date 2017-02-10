Taiwan Uber drivers petition to resume operations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Uber drivers in Taiwan handed a petition to government officials requesting the resumption of operations during a protest in front of the Ministry of Transportation of Communications (MOTC) on Friday.

A group of about 40 members from the Taiwan Uber Drivers Alliance turned up to protest in front of MOTC, while 200 cars circled the ministry with protest signs and slogans.

Uber announced it will cease operations in Taiwan as of Feb. 10, 2017, after being fined more than NT$230 million last month by The Directorate-General of Highways for violating the Highway Act and was ordered to cease operations in the country.

The company accumulated fines for registering as a technology company instead of a taxi service since entering Taiwan’s market in 2013.

The alliance’s main demands is for the government to initiate public discussions with Uber drivers, legalize the status of drivers by allowing them to operate under rental car permits, and for the MOTC and Ministry of Economic Affairs to address drivers' insurance issues, said Adam Sheng, the spokesperson of the Taiwan Uber Drivers Alliance.

"We want to deconstruct a 40 year-old car rental system, and the unfair conditions imposed on drivers by existing taxi services," remarked Sheng.

Different taxi services usually request drivers to spend ten thousands of New Taiwan Dollars to acquire operation permits, which can be unaffordable for part-time drivers. The permit cost varies among different taxi services, explained Sheng.

It was legal for Uber drivers to operate under rental car regulations up to 2014, but the government has since made it impossible to operate since it outlawed Uber.

Full-time Uber drivers have been the hardest hit by the company's retreat from the Taiwan market.

The 24-year old alliance spokesperson Sheng, for instance joined Uber for one year ago as a full-time driver so he could spend time to practice with his band and generate a source of income.

Another Uber driver, surnamed Liao, who earned the Sixth Star award from the company for outstanding performance, left his job as a junior manager at a biotech company warehouse two years ago. He was able to double his income as a driver, but now faces unemployment.

"I left my job for Uber because of its safety, and fair charging practices that benefit consumers," said Liao. "Taiwan's laws are outdated and have not kept up with advancements in society."

In response to Uber driver protest, the MOTC promised to reinitiate talks with at least four alliance members, and issue an official statement to the alliance sometime next week, said Wang,Chao-Ming from the Department of Railways and Highways at MOTC, who is also responsible for the ministry’s public relations.

However, the MOTC still views Uber drivers' request to operate as a rental car service as illegal if the company is charging fees, assigning drivers, or managing them, reported Liberty Times.