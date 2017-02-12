  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Nobody dares sit on white tiles in Taipei Station

An interesting scene in Taipei Main Station has gone viral on Internet

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/12 10:25

Image from Reddit user Shuo Huang

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Reddit user Shuo Huang when traveling to Taipei from Vancouver, Canada took this photo of the inside of Taipei Main Station seemingly showing no one sitting on any of the white tiles.

In fact, this interesting scene has made for heated discussions in Taiwan last year. Some netizens said the color black is less conspicuous, which makes people feel safe. Some think that the color white is easier to get dirty than black, so they feel less guilty about sitting on the black tiles.

One netizen even said that the Taipei Main Station has turned into a funny "human chess board." 
Photo of the Day
Taipei Main Station

