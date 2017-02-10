Inward-looking House Democrats seek best way to make gains

BALTIMORE (AP) — House Democrats are united against President Donald Trump, but as they wrap up a somewhat painful, inward-looking retreat, they are still trying to figure out how to turn that opposition into a winning strategy.

They agree that they need a stronger message about helping working-class Americans who propelled Trump to a surprising win and a better way to communicate that message, especially amid the daily cacophony that has so far characterized Trump's presidency.

But they are still struggling with how to do that, exactly, and spent much of the three-day conference dissecting 2016's difficult losses that caught them unaware.