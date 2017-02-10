Man surrenders with jewels stolen at Spanish film awards

MADRID (AP) — A lighting contractor has turned himself in to the police and returned jewels worth some 30,000 euros ($32,000) missing since last weekend from the hotel hosting the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony.

A spokeswoman with Madrid's police said Friday that the 50 year-old Spaniard had arrived the night before at a police station accompanied by an organizer of the awards, which are the country's equivalents to Hollywood's Oscars.

He didn't have a previous criminal record and is being interrogated, the spokeswoman said, speaking anonymously in line with police internal protocol.

Spanish media reported that a ring, some earrings and cufflinks had been stored in a hotel room used by the awards organizers in the Madrid venue of the Feb. 4 televised gala. All jewels have been returned, the police said.