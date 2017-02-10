Camper fire kills 2 children of 'struggling' Georgia family

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Michael Reeves and Chassity Carter moved their young family into a small camper trailer after their mobile home on the Georgia coast burned last year. Now a second fire has turned their hardships into sheer tragedy.

Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering (DORE-ing) says a pot of noodles on a hot plate caught fire inside the camper Wednesday. Two of the couple's children — ages 3 years and 4 months — were killed. Carter and a third child, age 2, have been hospitalized with critical burns.

Neighbor Danny O'Neal said Thursday the couple had been "struggling and struggling" to make ends meet. He said neighbors would give them food and bags of donated clothing for their children.