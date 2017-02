Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The cherry blossoms in Nantou's Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area are now at their peak. Three kinds of cherry blossoms will bloom successively from January to March.

According to Lee Yen-Shou (李炎壽), the director of Nantou Forest District Office, the best period to view flowers in Aowanda is between Feb. 10 and 20. Visitors can also see flocks of several species of colorful songbirds fluttering around the branches.