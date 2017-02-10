More flights to link Bangkok and Taipei

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- In response to a surge in Thai visitors to Taiwan, a budget carrier NokScoot will ramp up its Bangkok-Taipei flight frequency.

Starting from March 25, the route from Bangkok to Taipei will be up to a daily basis from four flights a week now.

Taiwan has emerged as a popular new destination among Thai travelers, thanks to the visa-free treatment for Thai visitors launched last August, an early initiative of the government's "new southbound policy" aiming at strengthening ties with Southeast Asian and South Asian countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the number of Thai visitors to Taiwan last year grew by nearly 60% from the previous year to 195,640.

The airline, a joint venture of budget carrier Nok Air and Singapore Airlines' no-frills Scoot, launched four flights a week on the route on Oct 25, 2015.