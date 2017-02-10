Singapore plays critical role in Taiwan’s ‘New Southbound Policy’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The “New Southbound Policy,” introduced by President Tsai Ing-wen to strengthen Taiwan’s trade and economic ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia, has entered into the year of action in 2017.

Among the targeted countries, Singapore is Taiwan’s 5th largest trading partner and 4th largest export market, and a key nation for Taiwan to work its way into the region.

Singapore as one of the founding members of ASEAN and most important economies in Southeast Asia, was also the first nation in the region to sign a free trade agreement with Taiwan.

The signing of ASTEP (the Agreement between Singapore and the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu on Economic Partnership), which aims at liberalize and facilitate trade in goods, services, and investments between the two nations, is an important step towards Taiwan’s greater integration into the Asia-Pacific and global economy.

Francis Liang, who took over as Taiwan’s representative to Singapore in December, said in an interview a couple of months ago that given the two nations face similar external challenges, they have a lot to learn from each other, with anything ranging from trade, investment, tourism, to educational and cultural exchange.

Singapore’s spectacular development also offers many insights and lessons for Taiwan, he added.

Liang served as Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator for the ASTEP between 2011 and 2013.

Simon Wong, Singapore’s trade representative to Taiwan, also expressed support for Tsai administration’s “New Southbound Policy,” while encouraging Taiwanese businesses to see Singapore as a gateway to the region.

“Singapore welcomes any policy that supports regional development and cooperation,” he said.