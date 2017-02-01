Constitutional Court discussion of same-sex marriage to be broadcast live

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Constitutional Court discussion of two cases involving same-sex marriage scheduled for March 24 will be broadcast live, reports said Friday.

The event is likely to rekindle interest in the issue, which was the subject of several legislative proposals and massive street demonstrations last year. Once the Legislative Yuan returns from its Lunar New Year recess, same-sex marriage will be one of its priorities.

The Constitutional Court will reportedly invite four experts and academics to discuss the issue during its session beginning at 9 a.m. on March 24.

The two separate cases it has to rule on were brought by one of the pioneers of Taiwan’s gay rights movement and by the Taipei City Government respectively.

Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) applied for the court to consider a ruling on the issue of same-sex marriage after 30 years of campaigning in favor of gay rights. He spent five months in prison after petitioning the Legislative Yuan to consider the issue back in 1986, and has persisted in conducting similar actions since.

A request to the Constitutional Court in 2000 was not considered, while in 2013 he tried to register his marriage to a gay partner but was turned down by the Supreme Administrative Court. A second attempt to turn to the Constitutional Court was approved in 2015, and next month’s session is the direct result of that victory.

The second case before the court on March 24 stems from 30 gay couples who applied for a marriage license in Taipei City. After they were turned down, three of the couples took their case to an administrative court.

The city government’s Department of Civil Affairs decided to ask for a constitutional opinion from the Constitutional Court on the case.