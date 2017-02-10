Taiwan's cold weather claims 23 lives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The coldest spell in Taiwan since the Lunar New Year has claimed 23 lives so far over the last two days, reported Apple Daily.

Most of the fatalities from the cold wave were concentrated in northern Taiwan, according to statistics compiled by the nation’s fire departments.

There were nine cases alone in New Taipei City, followed by Taipei and Taoyuan which each reported five cases. Other counties that reported deaths caused by the cold weather include Keelung, Hsinchu and Hualien.

Temperatures fell to an average of 8-9 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, and to about 10-12 degrees Celsius in central and southern Taiwan on Thursday.

As temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, elders with existing cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases are at higher risk of stroke.

There has been a nearly 20 percent increase in ischemic stroke, heart failure, or heart attack cases over the last two days, mostly among 60-70 years old patients, said Chen Chen-te, head of the emergency department at Cheng Hsin Hospital. The majority of patients have a history of cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases.

Cold weather can cause blood vessels to contract and become narrower, leading to poor blood circulation and lack of oxygen, which can increase the chances of stroke and heart attacks, he added.

Changes in temperature can lead to blood pressure variations, when blood vessels overreact during colder weather, explained Chen Chien-ming, chief physician of the Department of Neurosurgery at Changhua Christian Hospital.

Chen Chen-te warned patients with cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases to avoid going out in the early hours or the late night in the next few days, and to do warm up exercises for at least three to five minutes after waking up in the morning before leaving their houses.

The number of cardiovascular or cerebrovascular cases reported at emergency departments will peak this weekend, estimated Lan Guo-Chen, Head of The Department of Emergency Medicine at Tri-Service General Hospital.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau forecasts the cold wave will continue until next Tuesday, with Taipei City and Taoyuan projected to have the lowest daytime temperatures of 9-12 degrees Celsius.