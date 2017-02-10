Photo of the Day: Camelia flowers in Tapei's Yangmingshan National Park

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Yangmingshan Flower Festival opened in Taipei on Feburary 10, beginning with the flowering of Taiwan cherry trees (山櫻花) and camellias in the park in February, which will be followed by the azalea blooms to March.

The annual Yangmingshan Flower Festival is held in every first quarter of the year. A day trip to the national park or mountain areas for "cherry blossom viewing" is always a favorite pastime for many Taiwanese during springtime.

Traffic controls will be imposed around the Yangmingshan National Park during the festival from Feb. 10 to March 19, the city's Public Transportation Office said. The office advised people heading to the flower festival to use public transportation.