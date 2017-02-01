Trump “honors” One China policy in phone call with Chinese leader

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States President Donald Trump reaffirmed the “One China” policy in his first phone conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping since taking office, despite previous critical comments on the subject.

Trump unsettled Beijing by accepting a congratulatory call from Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen last December, and by hinting that the “One China” principle was a subject that could be negotiated.

In Thursday’s phone conversation, “the two leaders discussed numerous topics and President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our ‘One-China’ policy,” a statement from the White House read.

They also invited each other over for a visit, looking forward to more talks “with very successful outcomes,” according to the statement. The discussion was “lengthy” and “extremely cordial,” the White House said.

Chinese media mentioned that Xi called for increased cooperation and for closer ties on economic and trade issues, with better communication on international and regional military affairs.

In addition to Taiwan, Trump also ruffled feathers in China by threatening trade sanctions and accusing the communist country of manipulating its currency.

Thursday’s phone call had been preceded by a letter from Trump to Xi wishing China a happy Lunar New Year of the Rooster, but the absence of a direct phone conversation had come under scrutiny. Since taking office last January 20, Trump had called more than a dozen world leaders.

Several statements by the new U.S. president and by advisers and other people in his entourage hinted at strong support by the new administration for Taiwan, including the possibility of more arms sales under the Taiwan Relations Act and more frequent contacts between high-level officials.

The U.S. and China are also at odds over the latter claims over large parts of the South China Sea over which Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam also have claimed sovereignty.

The U.S. Pacific Command said Friday that there had been an incident of “unsafe interaction” between a Chinese early warning airplane and a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft in international airspace above the South China Sea Wednesday.