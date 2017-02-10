Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones case still on hold

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones' case remains on hold.

Hamilton County court records show the date for possible grand jury action has been delayed from Friday until March 23. Jones has been getting treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

The 33-year-old cornerback was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after an altercation with a hotel security employee. He subsequently was charged with spitting on a jail nurse.

Jones said Jan. 4 he shouldn't have been arrested and expected to have the charges dropped.

Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) has said he'd like to know what NFL discipline Jones faces.

The NFL has said it's reviewing the matter.

Arrests and suspensions nearly ended Jones' NFL career before the Bengals signed him in 2010.