AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 photo, an exhausted and intoxicated dancer is comforted by a colleague after performing at Virgin of Cande
In this Thursday Feb. 2, 2017 photo, faithful hold Baby Jesus statues to be blessed during the Feast of the Virgin of Candelaria in Mex
In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a woman releases a small boat as an offering for the African sea goddess Yemanja in Montevideo, Uruguay. Th
In this Feb. 7, 2017 photo, men in bikini tops hold signs that read in Spanish "Why can I go topless and they can't" during a bare-brea
In this Feb 6, 2017 photo, a civil police officer stands guard over a looter, shot in the leg by the police, at an electronic store in
In this Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017 photo, Kailua, center, son of slain civil police officer Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque Espirito, is comfo
In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 photo, a demonstrator wearing a surgical mask and empty medicine boxes glued to her pant legs demands the
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, Eddie Villadeleon, center, leader and organizer of the annual motorcycle pilgrimage to the church
In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo, tugboat Captain Antonio Wray guides the Ever Living, a Neo-Panamax cargo ship, through the Cocoli locks th
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands next to the body of his late wife Mari
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo, left, celebrates his goal against Ecuador during a U-20 South Ameri
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a flower shoots through a landscape razed by wildfires in Chile's Cauquenes community. Flames fro
In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 photo, emergency personnel rescue an injured passenger from a bus on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Hondura
EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 photo, a man lies dead over a weapon after a confrontation with the military i
In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo, Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas relief pitcher Ricardo Gomez celebrates his team's semifinal victo
This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.
Celebrations for the Feast of Candelaria ended with big hangovers in Peru, while in Mexico people made sure to take their ornately dressed baby Jesus dolls to church to get them blessed. In Uruguay, thousands of worshippers went to the beach during African sea goddess Yemanja's feast day, bearing gifts to show their gratitude for her blessings.
In Argentina, bare-chested women and bikini-clad men went to the streets to protest after police threatened weeks ago to detain several women sunbathing topless on a beach.
The Brazilian state of Espiritu Santo erupted in deadly violence with dozens dead. The killings prompted help from the army after police stopped patrolling the streets to demand higher pay.
Chile's president has said the worst fires in the nation's history are mostly under control but not before claiming the lives of at least 10 people, destroying forests, livestock and entire towns.
Panama's recently expanded canal continue facing operational problems as ships are still scraping the walls and prematurely weakening the defenses designed to protect the ships and the locks themselves.
In Venezuela, protests continue over the dire shortage of medicine and medical supplies.
Lastly, in Mexico's northwestern city of Cuilacan, heavily armed men attacked marines on patrol, leaving several suspects and one marine dead. At about the same time and just a few miles away, at the Tomateros stadium, Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas beat Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali and won the 2017 Caribbean Series baseball tournament.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Dario Lopez in Mexico City. Follow Lopez on Twitter : @DarioLopezMills
