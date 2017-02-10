AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Celebrations for the Feast of Candelaria ended with big hangovers in Peru, while in Mexico people made sure to take their ornately dressed baby Jesus dolls to church to get them blessed. In Uruguay, thousands of worshippers went to the beach during African sea goddess Yemanja's feast day, bearing gifts to show their gratitude for her blessings.

In Argentina, bare-chested women and bikini-clad men went to the streets to protest after police threatened weeks ago to detain several women sunbathing topless on a beach.

The Brazilian state of Espiritu Santo erupted in deadly violence with dozens dead. The killings prompted help from the army after police stopped patrolling the streets to demand higher pay.

Chile's president has said the worst fires in the nation's history are mostly under control but not before claiming the lives of at least 10 people, destroying forests, livestock and entire towns.

Panama's recently expanded canal continue facing operational problems as ships are still scraping the walls and prematurely weakening the defenses designed to protect the ships and the locks themselves.

In Venezuela, protests continue over the dire shortage of medicine and medical supplies.

Lastly, in Mexico's northwestern city of Cuilacan, heavily armed men attacked marines on patrol, leaving several suspects and one marine dead. At about the same time and just a few miles away, at the Tomateros stadium, Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas beat Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali and won the 2017 Caribbean Series baseball tournament.

___

___

