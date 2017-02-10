China's exports jump 7.9 pct in January from year earlier

BEIJING (AP) — China reports that its exports rose 7.9 percent in January, rebounding from the previous month's contraction, while imports gained 16.7 percent.

The figures the government reported were up from December's 6.1 percent decline. Import growth accelerated from the previous month's 3.1 percent rate.

China's trade figures can be distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times in January and February each year. Factories rush to fill orders before closing for up to two weeks and then restock raw materials.

Weak demand for Chinese exports adds to pressure on communist leaders who are trying to avoid job losses as they try to nurture self-sustaining economic growth based on domestic consumption instead of trade and investment.

Last year, exports shrank by 7.7 percent compared with 2015.