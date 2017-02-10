  1. Home
What do Taiwanese kids want to be when they grow up?

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/10 12:00

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Adecco, the largest staffing firm in the world recently carried out a survey of children between the ages of 7 and 14 in seven Asian territories, asking them what sort of job they hope to have in the future.

Teachers and doctors are considered the most popular occupations among Taiwanese kids, ranking the first and second place respectively, while the two occupations are the top choices in most of the seven countries.

Much as you would expect, some other respondents were kids who are dreaming of becoming professional athletes or artists. However, for kids in Japan, the top occupation of the nation’s kids is company employee (kaishain).

Some Netizens lamented the result of the survey, saying kids nowadays are misled by the Asian culture. “Isn’t childhood a time to dream big?” 

Other popular jobs among kids from the seven countries are police officers and entertainers.
